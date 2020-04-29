Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their son.

A spokeswoman for the PM and his partner said both mother and baby are "doing very well".

"The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," she added.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Mr Johnson, 55, and Ms Symonds, 32, announced in March that they were expecting a baby in "early summer", and that they had become engaged at the end of last year.

MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, said: "Congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son.

"We can all excuse Boris from missing today's PMQs to spend time with his family and I send them all my warmest best wishes."

Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on the birth of their son.



We can all excuse Boris from missing today's PMQs to spend time with his family and I send them all my warmest best wishes.

— Julian Sturdy MP (@JulianSturdy) April 29, 2020 ">http://