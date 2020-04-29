A YORK resident had a shock when preparing their tea - as they discovered an over-sized chip.
Oliver Dale, from Huntington, York, found the huge chip while making his tea yesterday.
Oliver said: "With lockdown well and truly in full flow you can forgive me for getting excited about the smallest things.
"After a busy day working from home I decided I fancied chips for my tea.
"When I opened the bag I was amazed with the size of this particular chip."
Oliver then compared the chip to his head and a banana, which it was longer than.
The chip measures at 7-inches in length.
Oliver went on to say: "I would like to know if this can be beaten."
