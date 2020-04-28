HOSPITAL staff observed a minute of silence at 11am today (Tuesday) - as a moment of remembrance and respect for frontline workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of Workers' Memorial Day a silent ceremony took place.
Staff gathered safely at the hospital to pay tribute to key workers - before a round of applause.
The Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu has called for action to make sure staff have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).
Dr Sentamu said: “Workers should not be sent into danger without the correct PPE – whilst thankful for the efforts made so far, and saluting the bravery of those who have put up with inadequate protection, it is essential now that those on the frontline against Covid-19 be given all the safety equipment they need.”
More than 90 UK frontline NHS workers are confirmed to have died during the coronavirus pandemic.
