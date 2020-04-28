A 72-YEAR-OLD man from York has been arrested, interviewed and released on bail following the discovery of human remains at a remote location in North Yorkshire.

As previously reported, it's part of a joint investigation between North Yorkshire Police and the Ministry of Defence Police after the discovery of human remains at what police are calling 'a remote farming location' near Chop Gate, in the Hambleton District, on March 31.

North Yorkshire Police have now said that, while it is still too early to confirm the precise age of the bones, forensic archaeologists have identified them as male and they are likely to be more than half-a-century old.

A spokesman for the force said: "With support from the Ministry of Defence, the RAF Police Forensic Team and various subject matter experts from the RAF and the Army, work is ongoing at the vacated property to remove military memorabilia found in outbuildings.

"Material experts will be present throughout the search and recovery process. It is common practice for EOD and other experts to assist the police with advice on such operations.

"As part of a joint investigation between North Yorkshire Police and the Ministry of Defence Police, a 72-year-old man from the York area has been arrested, interviewed and released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

"It is important to stress that the discovery of historic remains and burial sites are relatively common on North Yorkshire farmland.

"Officers are keeping an open mind until more information is known, but this is not a homicide investigation.

"We urge people to refrain from speculating about this legally active case, both in the media and on social media."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12200052953 when providing details.