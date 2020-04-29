UNEMPLOYED and with £11,000 of personal debt, Des Scollick took the plunge and launched his own business.

Almost four years later, Des had built up a 12-week waiting list for his oven-cleaning services and said he had been expecting to turn over more than £55,000 in 2020 year when the Covid-19 crisis struck.

His appointments have been postponed until June at the earliest and Des has adapted his offering to include services such as petrol-powered patio jet-washing and window, fascia and soffits cleaning.

Des, of DS Premier Cleaning Services, said he had struggled to access business support loans from banks because of the £11,000 debt he had accrued while unemployed and the ensuing County Court Judgements against his name.

"There will be lots of people in a similar situation," he said.

He is using his savings and initiative to survive the lockdown, with the promotional help of The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign. We are offering free adverts to help family-run and independent businesses showcase how they have changed their services to continue operating.

Des said his success, until Covid-19 struck, had been through word of mouth recommendations and had surpassed his expectations.

“The majority of customers have pre-booked their appointments moving forwards. I have a lot of customers who have their ovens done every six months. I am booking into 2021. The free advert is nice to let people know I am still here."

Businesses involved have have ranged from restaurants offering take-aways, people doing virtual lessons, greengrocers doing doorstep deliveries and breweries turning to online sales.

