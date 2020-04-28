ST LEONARD’S Hospice has revealed it has coronavirus cases on the day the number of people who have died in care homes in York rose to nine.
The latest Office of National Statistics figures for York show that one person with the virus and three with other conditions died in a hospice in the week ending April 17.
The figures also show up to April 17, nine people in total with the virus have died in York care homes, six people have died with coronavirus in their own homes and 31 in York hospitals.
The chief executive of the hospice in Tadcaster Road, Emma Johnson said: “We can’t discuss details relating to individual patients in our care, however we are and will be caring for people who are COVID-19 positive throughout the pandemic.
“We have a good supply of PPE, are following Public Health England guidance and daily updates from the government and have restricted visitation as advised, to limit the number of people coming into the building.
“We are working closely with our colleagues in the NHS and will continue to provide care for any patient at end-of-life or in need of complex symptom management.”
In Selby district, three people with coronavirus had died in a care home, one had died in their home and nine in hospital and in Ryedale eight had died in hospital and one at home up to April 17.
