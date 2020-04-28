A TOTAL of 111 patients with coronavirus have now died at York NHS trust hospitals - but more than 170 have been discharged after treatment.

The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust this afternoon revealed the latest statistics for patients confirmed as having Covid-19.

It said 69 patients had died at York Hospital, which is an increase of 19 on this day last week.

It said another 42 patients had died at its other hospital, Scarborough, meaning the trust has now seen a total of 111 Covid deaths.

However, the trust also revealed that more than 170 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 had so far been discharged from its hospitals.

This is the first update issued by the trust since last Friday, at which point there had been 96 coronavirus deaths across the two sites, 58 of them at York Hospital.

Last Tuesday, the trust said 50 patients had died at York Hospital and 30 at Scarborough Hospital.

Meanwhile, NHS England said today that nationwide, a further 552 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,301.

It said the patients were aged between 31 and 99, and 38 of them, aged between 36 and 99, had no known underlying health condition.

It also said that from today, it was starting to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covis-19 positive test result, but where Covis-19 was documented as a direct or underlying cause of death on part 1 or part 2 of the death certification process.

This meant information was being provided on all Covid related - suspected and confirmed - deaths in England hospitals.

It said that of the 552 deaths reported today, 6 were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.