POLICE have issued CCTV of a woman they would like to speak to following a shop fraud in York.
It happened at the McColl’s shop on Gale Lane, Acomb. A woman picked up a bank card from the shop counter and then used the card to make a fraudulent payment.
The incident happened on the afternoon of February 1 and the investigation has so far been unable to identify the woman pictured by CCTV. Police have now put out a public appeal for help.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Philip Kennedy or email Philip.kennedy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number 12200018475."
