THIRTEEN people have died in Selby district from coronavirus, including three in a care home, according to the latest statistics released by the Office for National Statistics.
In Ryedale district, nine people have died, all but one of them in hospital. The ninth died in their home.
The statistics, released this morning, only include deaths that occurred up to April 17 and were registered up to April 25.
Of the three who died in Selby district care homes, one died in the week up to April 17, the other two died before then. No details have been released of whether they were in the same care home or different homes.
In the same week, up to April 17, five people died in total from all causes in Selby district care homes.
The statistics are based on the recorded causes of death on death certificates and do not give more details.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment