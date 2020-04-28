A HERD of cows were seen wandering the streets of a York suburb last night.

Charlotte Robinson, of Yew Tree Mews, in Osbaldwick, posted this video on Twitter showing around 40 to 50 cows on the loose near her home after escaping from a nearby farm.

@minsterfm this is last night at around 12am, I thought someone was breaking into the house and when I looked outside I saw about 40/50 cows chilling... the voice is me ringing the police and them going ‘ oh god’ pic.twitter.com/bTujqI9Ryc — Charlotte Robinson (@charrobbo0) April 28, 2020

She recorded the video at around midnight.

She said: "They woke me up. I could hear some sort of noise. It sounded like someone trying to break in, so I looked out of our spare bedroom window which faces the street and at first they were all surrounding my boyfriend's car. Then they moved onto the next house, that’s when we got the video

"Looking at the aftermath this morning they’ve eaten some of my plants at the front and left some of their not very nice remains over the drive!"

Charlotte reported the incident to the police.

She said all the cows are back at the farm now.