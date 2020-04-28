THE number of people who have died in York care homes from coronavirus has risen to nine, according to the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics.
Six people have died in their own homes and one in a hospice in the city.
The statistics say that up to April 17, there had been 47 deaths registered in York with a death certificate that mentioned Covid-19. The figure includes 31 who died in hospital.
In the latest week included in the statistics, the week ending April 17, five people died in care homes, one in their own and one in a hospice.
No further details have been released.
