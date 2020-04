FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze in a York garden in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

A crew from Acomb were called to the fire off Beaverdyke at about 2.30am.

The fire caused damage about five metres of conifer hedge and five metres of garden fence.

There was also damage to an area of decking.

Firefighters used one hosereel to put out the fire.

The cause is unknown.