A CYCLIST was seriously hurt in a collision with a tractor in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Police said it received reports of a collision at Burn Bridge, near Harrogate, at 1.30pm on Sunday.

The crash happened on Brackenthwaite Lane and involved a pedal cycle and a tractor, the force added.

It said the cyclist, a man in his late 60s, was seriously injured at the scene and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200069757.