A SHORTAGE of scrubs led hundreds of people to rally round to support NHS staff in North Yorkshire.

Harrogate Scrubbers, a new Facebook group, raised more than £4,500 within 24 hours and won the support of 600 volunteers who are producing scrubs, laundry bags, scrub caps and waterproof gowns.

It has now raised £12,500 through donations towards its efforts to support staff in the Harrogate area to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Fran Taylor, a teacher at St John Fishers High School, launched the group in conjunction with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Harrogate District Hospital.

She said the response had been "humbling", involving people at home, community groups, companies and sewing groups, creating a community spirit.

Fran said: "Just £27 will sponsor three full sets of scrubs plus a laundry bag for a hospital worker which will allow them to protect themselves whilst they are working.

"This money will allow us to buy fabric and our fantastic network of volunteer sewers, drivers and distributors will do the rest. These scrubs will be delivered directly to workers at the hospital and will make a massive impact on the fight against Covid19."

Interior design firm Furnish & Fettle have provided more than 800m of fabric, with the team helping with sewing and deliveries.

Owner Eleanor Goddard said: "We are delighted to be able to do something to support the NHS and utilise the supplies we have in stock. This is a brilliant way for us to give something back and thank all those on the frontline."

White Rose Sewing in Harrogate have also offered to help with supplying some of the materials. Owner Phillip Pearson said: "We are more than happy to help promote this scheme to all our sewing customers to encourage their support and get people involved."

The Trust's Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Emergency Officer, Robert Harrison, said: "We are overwhelmed by the public response to supporting both the NHS and our local hospital and staff.

"The ability to change out of work clothes, wash everything at 60 degrees and avoid any cross contamination is becoming increasingly important as the number of patients in hospitals grow. Community initiatives like this are very welcome, as there simply aren’t enough supplies to cover all staff. We are very grateful for the support of members of the public – thank you to the wonderful local community for your support for the NHS."

Donate at https://tinyurl.com/harrogatescrubbers

To get involved, join the Facebook group for details. Alternatively, contact Fran Taylor directly harrogatescrubbers@gmail.com

Roles and items needed include:

• People who can sew both scrubs and bags to put them in

• People able to deliver and collect the fabric and scrubs

• Donations of money to help buy the fabric and accessories

• Donations of plain lightweight polycotton fabric or new sheets

• Volunteers to cut the fabric into packs and prepare them

• Printers to print the patterns to go in the packs