FAMILIES have been taking to parks to exercise as the lockdown continues in York.

This image shows people cycling through Rowntree Park on Sunday.

The park is run by City of York Council - which has been keeping public spaces open so that people can enjoy exercise at a safe distance from one another.

There have been calls for parks and cemeteries run by other organisations to reopen during the lockdown.

Homestead Park, which is run by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, reopened last Wednesday - after initially shutting due to the outbreak.

A statement on the park's Facebook page says it will open from 10am to 5pm daily.

It said: "We appreciate the valuable role public parks have to play in improving people’s health and wellbeing. This is especially true for those who do not have their own garden and it will also free up space on other routes nearby."