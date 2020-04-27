THREE more people with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The three further deaths bring the total for the trust to 107. The figure passed 100 for the first time on Saturday when it stood at 101.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
The fatalities happened at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital. The trust was unable to give a break down between the two hospitals today, but it is known that many more deaths have happened at York than at Scarborough, which is a much smaller hospital.
N ationwide, a further 329 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 18,749.
Patients were aged between 29 and 100 years old. 22 of the 329 patients (aged between 29 and 89 years old) had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.