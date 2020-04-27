VOLUNTEERS have been helping to deliver medication from York's largest independent pharmacy group to people who are shielding or in isolation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Haxby Group Pharmacy Ltd, which has seven pharmacies across the city in Haxby, Huntington, Tower Court, Poppleton, Boroughbridge Road, Bishopthorpe Road and Fulford, says it has been experiencing a huge surge in requests for prescription deliveries.

A spokesman said it had set up a new website to allow any patients in York to register and request a delivery of their medication, at www.covid19york.co.uk. "We've now had over 200 patients register for delivery," he said.

He said help had been enlisted from relatives of pharmacy staff who had been furloughed and were willing to volunteer, who were given training.

"This has been extremely successful and we quickly expanded this across the city with the help of Move The Masses volunteer group, as well as York Covid-19 Facebook groups," he said.

"Fulford Choir are completing deliveries for residents of Fulford and Heslington.”

Emma Taylor, who co-ordinates the team at Haxby, said “As well as delivering medication, we’re checking on residents wellbeing and feeding back any concerns or requests for help to the councils Covid19 helpline, which is then followed up with the required assistance to help with a task such as shopping.

"Delivering their medication is a great way to keep in touch and check that everyone is well.”