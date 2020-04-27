YORK city centre is a magnet for shoppers, day-trippers, tourists, hen and stag parties - in normal times.

But, the UK-wide lockdown and social distancing measures, which were introduced to reduce the spread of Covid-19, have dramatically changed the city landscape and atmosphere.

Like towns and cities across the country, York's shops, banks, restaurants, pubs and cafes are closed until further notice, with posters in windows politely thanking people for their custom.

This video featuring photographs and film footage shows once-crowded shopping streets in the heart of York now deserted and quiet.

The Press Business Editor Nadia Jefferson-Brown, who lives in York, created the video after capturing the scenes at midday on Saturday, April 25 while on a bike ride which was her exercise that day.