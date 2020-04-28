A LONG-standing York brand has praised The Press campaign for giving local businesses a voice and a platform to share positive news.

York-based Saville Group is the latest commercial partner to come on board our Supporting Local Businesses campaign, to provide a much-needed boost to our local economy.

Communication is key to the success of modern business and this is even more relevant during this challenging time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saville Group, through its two specialised operating brands Sparq and Visavvi, have been helping businesses across all sectors to deliver their message for nearly half a century. The Group harnesses the best of technology to help businesses communicate.

Confirmed advocates of video communications from the start, they are currently helping to deliver critical communication systems for the NHS, Government, military and public sector.

“We are really delighted to be able to help with the small business support initiative alongside the The Press,” said Andy Dyson, joint managing director at Saville Group.

"Working together to help combat the fallout that the Covid crisis is causing is something we all need to do. This fantastic initiative, that gives local businesses a voice and the ability to share positive outcomes, is a much-needed resource to help support the local business community.”

With the support of commercial partners such as Saville Group, The Press is offering free adverts to small, family-run and independent operators in our communities. This is helping them to promote how they have adapted their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

