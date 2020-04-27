KEY workers still using the roads in York are being warned about gas works starting today (April 27) on a main road in to the city.
The work is expected to be carried out in The Mount starting today and lasting until May 16.
Drivers won't be able to turn right from Park Street into The Mount while the works are being carried out.
An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works with traffic lights in use.
