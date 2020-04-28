Supporting businesses local to York: Shepherd Group and Portakabin 

Portakabin is a well-known name in the York area, with most people knowing a friend or family member who has worked for the Huntington-based construction company during their career.

The Shepherd Building Group, the parent company of Portakabin, has been a part of the York community since 1890; and supporting local communities is at its heart.

Shepherd Group is a family-owned business with its headquarters and a high proportion of its staff based in and around the city of York. The Group benefits from being based in a healthy local environment for business and is keen to put something back into the community.

As a responsible ‘good neighbour’, Shepherd Group has a flexible Community Support Policy that directs available resources to support people and organisations mainly where the company operates and in line with the Group’s values.

The Portakabin international head office and manufacturing site, on New Lane, in Huntington, provides employment for around 900 colleagues; from office-based roles in departments such as human resources, marketing, finance and commercial to factory or site-based roles including joinery, plumbing, health and safety and welding.

Similarly, Portakabin works with Yorkshire engineering apprenticeship trainer Appris to transfer the company’s unused apprentice funds to small and medium-sized enterprises. So far, this partnership has contributed towards the training of 11 engineering apprentices within the local area.

As well as employing locally, Portakabin supports local business throughout its supply chain and actively engages with local businesses to work together when delivering projects in the York area.

Local businesses are also close to the company’s employees; these businesses are where they buy goods and services and where their family members and friends work.

To encourage support for the local community, employees of Portakabin are provided one paid volunteering day per year. While some employees use this day to help a local charity or to support an event, many employees offer their skills to local businesses.

Last year, a team from Portakabin spent their volunteering day at Poppleton Community Railway Nursery. The team helped to clear greenhouses and spent time creating wreaths, artificial decorations and bags of potpourri to sell at the upcoming fair.

Supporting businesses local to York: Shepherd Group and Portakabin