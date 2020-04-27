A SEARCH has started for the region's best business success stories.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has launched its annual Director of the Year Awards which celebrate top directors from the business, public and third sectors in Yorkshire and the North East.

Nominations and entries for 13 categories can be made at www.iodawards.com/yorks-northeast. They include large business; young director (under 42 years); public sector; start-up and family business.

Winners will contest the national awards along with winners from other IoD regions. The closing date for entries is May 1. The winners are due to be announced on September 10.

Natalie Sykes, IoD regional director for Yorkshire and the North East, said: “Winning one of our awards is a fantastic accolade. Please do encourage each other as directors to enter the awards so we can showcase the fantastic leadership and work being done right across Yorkshire and the North East.”

The full list of categories are SME, large business, young director (under 42 years), public sector, not for profit / third sector, start-up, family business, student, equality, diversity and inclusivity, social value and sustainability impact; international, innovation; and non-executive.