THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen again today.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 242 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area today (April 26), compared with 232 yesterday.
The North Yorkshire County Council area saw a bigger rise in the number, from 776 to 803, while the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw an increase from 452 to 472.
The figures show that the total number of confirmed coronaviruscases in the UK is 152,840, 110,203 of these in England.
The total number of coronavirys related deaths in the UK stands at 20,732, 18,419 in England.
