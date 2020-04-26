THREE more people with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The three further deaths brings the total for the trust to 104. The figure passed 100 for the first time yesterday when it stood at 101.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 66 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Across the UK, a further 336 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 18,420.
Patients were aged between 28 and 100 years old, 22 of the 336 patients, aged between 41 and 94 years old, had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.