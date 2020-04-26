A YORK woman has set herself the task of running the equivalent of Hadrian’s Wall, all to raise funds for the NSPCC and Childline.

Gemma Lumley is a "passionate," fundraiser for the children’s charity and was named the Community Fundraiser of the Year 2019 in the York Press’ Community Pride awards for her support of the NSPCC.

In her latest fundraising efforts Gemma had planned to take on an ultramarathon but the current global health crisis scuppered those plans.

Instead, Gemma set herself the task of using her daily exercise to run the equivalent length of Hadrian’s Wall over just two weeks, hoping to raise as much money as she can whilst doing so.

Gemma said: "I have set myself the challenge of raising a £1,000 for the NSPCC and Childline this year and wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone at the same time.

"I am not a runner, in fact I hate it, so covering the miles needed each day is definitely a challenge. But I am just happy to helping this amazing charity help the children who are frightened in their own homes during this lockdown."

The NSPCC has recently launched an emergency appeal and Gemma’s support couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

Despite a 30 per cent drop in volunteer hours at the charity’s Childline service, due to counsellors having to self-isolate, it’s battling to still be there for children across the UK. And thousands are getting in touch with concerns about the pandemic.

The NSPCC is also increasingly concerned about the number of children who will experience abuse or neglect due to the impact of coronavirus, with families struggling with lockdown, job losses and school closures.

Jackie Dawson, community fundraising manager for Yorkshire & Humber said: “Gemma is truly an amazing woman, always pushing herself with challenges to raise vital funds for the NSPCC and I can’t thank her enough and express how truly grateful we are.

“Sadly, we know that for many children, home isn’t a safe place and they need our Childline counsellors more than ever. This is the greatest challenge we’ve faced in decades and we are calling on the support of the public to help us ensure we can still be here for children.”

To support Gemma's efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-lumley2020