AN ONLINE resource has been set up to allow people to view York Minster's stained glass collection during the lock down period.
The York Minster Stained Glass Navigator has been set up to benefit people stuck in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
This new resource celebrates the collection, providing public access to the high-resolution photography undertaken by the York Glaziers Trust on behalf of the Chapter of York.
A spokesperson for the trust said: "We hope that it will encourage public appreciation and enjoyment of the glass, provide a tool for those planning a visit and a resource for scholarship and learning."
It allows viewers to observe the Great East and St Cuthbert windows.
The resouce can be accessed here.