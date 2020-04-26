THERE will be a number of traffic restrictions in place in York over the next couple of weeks as key workers help to keep the city operational.
The restrictions that will be in place are:
- Sewer works in Plantation Grove from Monday (April 27) until Friday.
- Electrical works in North Lane, Haxby from Tuesday May 5 until Thursday May 14.
- Electrical works in Blake Street and Lendal from Monday (April 27) until Friday May 8.
- Telecommunication works in Mount Parade from Monday May 4 until Wednesday May 6.
