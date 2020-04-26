CITY of York Council have returned for another year to sponsor The Press Community Pride Awards.

The council will return to sponsor this year’s Public Sector Hero Award.

Leader of City of York Council, Cllr Keith Aspden, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated the fantastic work and response of residents across the city. The Community Pride awards give us all a chance to reflect and show our appreciation for those who have gone above and beyond over the last year.

“I would encourage residents to think about nominating someone who you feel should be recognised for their hard work in our city.”

The winner of this award last year was Carl Wain. The City of York Council health, housing and adult social care directorate commissioning manager was nominated for working tirelessly to promote new approaches to the development of services, taking into account the views and experience of people who

need services.

The other finalists alongside Carl were Lorraine Bradshaw, admin manager at St George’s Primary School, who has been described as “the person everyone in the whole school community turns to if they are feeling stressed,” and Lisa Booker, the City of York Council SEN designated officer helped a family moving to York under difficult circumstances.

The awards feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.

Deputy leader of City of York Council, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said: “The Community Pride awards provide a great opportunity for the city to recognise the amazing efforts of people from across York. The community spirit has once again been highlighted throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, with daily messages of how people are going out of their way to help others.

“I would urge people to find the time to nominate other and highlight the work that goes on across the city, especially in the public sector, from protecting or caring for our most vulnerable, to keeping the city on the move, to developing new technology, the awards shine a light the varied roles of people in the city.”

Ian Floyd, interim head of paid service at City of York Council, said: “Staff from York’s public sector support residents, their communities and the city year in, year out. Their dedication has once again been highlighted in the response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and flooding earlier in the year.

“This is a great opportunity to recognise their work, often carried out 24 hours a day and which makes a makes a true difference to our lives.

“We’re incredibly proud of them all. So now’s the time for you to let them know the difference they’ve made.”

The awards will again include the Public Sector Hero. There will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Sporting Hero, Good Neighbour of the Year, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser of the Year, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which unfortunately we will be unable to return.