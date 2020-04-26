AN OPTICIANS in York is encouraging people with essential or urgent eye-related issues to contact them directly to help ease pressure on the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

The store's team is on hand for essential and urgent care and Specsavers York has affirmed its commitment to ensure no-one’s sight in the area is put at risk, in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The store’s experts have been on hand to support people from across the region, particularly key workers.

The store’s Ophthalmic Director, Charlotte Turner, said: "Our aim is to keep customers at home wherever possible.

"Our open for care service means customers who have concerns about their eyes can telephone us for advice, and we can provide support either in-store for emergencies or over the phone to help us asses them.

"Much of the time we will be able to resolve their problems this way, and keep them at home where it is safest – this will also help to ease the burden on GPs, pharmacies and hospitals during the crisis."

Where face-to-face treatment is necessary, the opticiains will make arrangements for customers to be assessed in an environment that complies with the latest government advice to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

If anyone is required to attend the store for emergencies, they will be asked to do so – and key workers will be prioritised.

Charlotte went on to say: "We’re proud to provide vital care for our community at this time and I’m delighted we are able to support those who need it as safely as possible.

"We’d urge anyone with concerns about their eyes at this time to contact their optician, in the first instance, to take the burden off our NHS workers - we’re always here to help."

Customers are being encouraged to call the store on 01904 655 611 if they need urgent support with a sight problem, or if they have issues with their glasses, contact lenses or hearing aids.