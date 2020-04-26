A NEW website has been set up to provide activities for families stuck in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Active East Riding website includes lots of ideas for under fives, including babies and families.

Lucy Cooke, under fives learning co-ordinator, said: “I am very pleased that we are still able to offer a wide range of activities and ideas for young children to do at home during these difficult times.

“Although we cannot currently run Sewerby Squirrels or Tiny Treasures sessions, it’s great that we can still share the themes we would have been covering, and so allow young children to be creative and have fun.”

The activities include the Tiny challenges at Home and the Sewerby Squirrels online.

Older children can join in, too, with Sewerby Hall At Home, a range of activities for older children and families to enjoy, linked with Sewerby Hall and Gardens, Edwardian life, and the zoo.

All these ideas can be found at Active East Riding, the new website, full of ideas and suggestions for people of all ages during the period when the council’s facilities are closed.

For further information, visit: www.activeeastriding.co.uk