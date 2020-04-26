THE Prime Minister is set to take charge of the Government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak when he returns to Downing Street on Monday after recovering from the disease.
Boris Johnson was said to be “raring to go” after spending the past two weeks recuperating at his official country residence Chequers.
It followed a week in St Thomas’ Hospital – including three nights in intensive care after his condition dramatically deteriorated.
He returns to Number 10 amid growing pressure from senior Conservatives to begin easing lockdown and growing dismay at the damage it is causing to the economy.
However, scientists advising the Government on its response warned it was far too soon to consider any relaxation, as the official death toll for the UK passed 20,000.
