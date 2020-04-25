THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen again.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 232 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area today (April 25), compared with 224 yesterday.
The North Yorkshire County Council area saw a bigger rise in the number, from 740 to 776, while the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw an increase from 429 to 452.
The figures show that the total number of confirmed coronaviruscases in the UK is 148,377, 108,051 of these in England.
The number of coronavirus related deaths reached over 20,000 for the first time in the UK today, with a total of 20,319.
A total of 18,083 of the deaths were in England.
