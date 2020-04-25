THE number of coronavirus related deaths within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has passed 100 for the first time.
The latest figures from NHS England show that there have been five more deaths of people with coronavirus, taking the total to 101.
A further 117 people in the North East and Yorkshire have died.
A further 711 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 18,084.
Patients were aged between 34 and 100 years old, 87 of the 711 patients, aged between 34 and 90 years old, had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.
