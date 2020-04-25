SUPPORTERS of Martin House Hospice are being called on to join a national fundraising campaign to mark what would have been the 40th London Marathon.
The 2.6 Challenge has been created by organisers of the biggest mass participation sports events across the country to help raise funds for charities hit by the coronavirus lockdown.
It asks people to come up with an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 – from running 2.6 miles to hula hooping 26 times – as long as it complies with government guidelines.
Beckie Wynne, director of income generation for Martin House, said: "The 2.6 Challenge is an easy way for people to have some fun and get moving, while raising money for Martin House."
Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire, has been hit hard by the lockdown, which has seen all its fundraising stop and its 12 charity shops close.
The hospice had 11 runners set to take part in Sunday’s London Marathon, which has now been postponed to Sunday October 4.
Nick Rusling, co-chair of the Mass Participation Sports Organisers group and CEO of Human Race, said: “We want people to get active, have fun and raise money to help save the UK’s charities by giving money or raising funds for the charity close to your heart.”