A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched a new campaign to keep in touch with the local community.
Saint Catherine's Hospice has launched the 'We Are' campaign, to share stories that raise a smile and provide people with information about how they can help during lockdown and beyond.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the kindness, messages and offers of help from our stay-at-home supporters, we can only do what we do with your help.
“So whether you would like to donate, organise a lockdown fundraiser, or send a message of support to our teams, we would love to hear from you. Thank you for caring.”
During these strange times, as people are coming to terms with a new way of life, the Saint Catherine's teams are still working hard to make sure patients and their loved ones are cared for at the most difficult time in their lives.
They are still looking after patients, 24/7, both in the hospice and their own homes.
To donate to Saint Catherine's, visit: www.justgiving.com/st-catherineshospice