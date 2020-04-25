A GROUP of people have given their thanks to key workers by spreading the message in a rather eccentric way.
Chris Hartley, from York, and a couple of his friends came together to give a large message of thanks to the people continuing to work through the coronavirus pandemic.
The group used Rufforth Airfield to display their thanks in large writing across the runway.
Chris said: "We just wanted to say a big thank you to all of the key workers."
The team came together to use a tractor and a spray solution to put the message together.
They are now thinking of now they can give their message of thanks on an event larger scale.