CORONAVIRUS tests for key workers through the Government’s new booking website have run out in England and Wales for a second day in a row.
More than 10 million key workers and their households are now eligible for Covid-19 tests as officials race to hit their 100,000-a-day testing target by next Thursday.
However, home testing kits were listed as “unavailable” on the Government’s booking website just 15 minutes after it reopened on Saturday morning.
It was also not possible to book tests at drive-through regional sites in England, Wales and Northern Ireland by 10am.
According to the site, tests at a drive-through regional site in Scotland are still available.
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said more will be made available from Sunday morning at 8am.