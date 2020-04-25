MEMBERS of a church in the York area are looking to raise awareness of the danger of coronavirus for people living in poverty while in lockdown.

Members of Haxby and Wigginton Methodist Church are walking, cycling and running the distance from York to Nairobi together during April and May in place of their usual Christian Aid Week community activities.

Church member Steph Cooper said: “We usually organise house to house collections for Christian Aid Week and host a range of events, but that obviously couldn’t happen this year.

“We have a large group of Parkrunners in our congregation and we didn’t want to lose focus on either our exercise or our desire to help people living in poverty around the world.

“Haxby and Wigginton raise around £5,000 each year so it would be fantastic if we could get near that total or even surpass it this year.”

Members taking part range from age six to over 70 and will log the distance they cover in their permitted one hour of daily outdoor exercise, around the home and garden or on exercise equipment at home.

Minister the Reverend Rory Dalgliesh will be taking part in the challenge, he said: “Covid-19 has shown us how we are a global community. The virus doesn’t discriminate, we are all vulnerable.

“Please help us support Christian Aid so it can respond in times of emergency, wherever the greatest need is.”

Christian Aid’s church engagement officer for Yorkshire, Sarah Jane Meyers, said: “We are seeing fantastic examples of coronavirus bringing communities together, of neighbours across Yorkshire helping those who

are vulnerable.

“We are thrilled to hear about Haxby and Wigginton Methodist Church stepping out for their desperately vulnerable global neighbours.

To support the fundraising efforts, visit: bit.ly/350m1pm