A COVER band from York are urging residents of the city to stay at home during the lock down period, with some modified song lyrics.
The Cover Culprits, featuring Andy C Watson, are encouraging people to follow Government guidelines.
The band have re-written the lyrics to 'Friday I'm in Love' by The Cure to become relevant to the lock down period and performed it together from their own homes.
Andy, also known as Cold Culprits, said: "It helps to get the word out about the NHS. I’ve tried to combine a bit of fun with some very serious messages, to get people thinking about their actions."
All of the footage was shot on the band member's mobile phones and then edited and put together by Andy.
The band's cover song can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/y5b0ysqefqo