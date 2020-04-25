A FUNDRAISER from North Yorkshire has been putting his exercise time during the lock down period to good use.

Joel Brookfield, from Appleton Le Moors on the North York Moors, has taken on a challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

On Sunday March 29, Joel had been due to take part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon for Macmillan. However, as with all mass participation events the event was cancelled.

Instead, Joel chose to take on a challenge in his local area.

He said: “I’m very lucky where I live on the North York Moors, it’s easy to go on a remote run and not encounter another person.

“I knew that during lockdown I could safely plan to run to many of the local landmarks near me and generate some donations for Macmillan.

“Although we’re all rightly concerned with the coronavirus crisis, cancer hasn’t gone away and we still need the vital work of this charity to continue.”

Joel started his run on Sunday March 29 in Appleton Le Moors, then up through Lastingham, onto Hutton-le-Hole, Kirkbymoorside, St Gregory's Minster, and then finally finishing back at his home village after an up hill home stretch.

Joel said: “My run started with a hailstorm and bitterly cold winds but despite the weather I had a fabulous send-off from the community.

“It felt as though the whole village had got behind my challenge, everyone was out clapping and cheering, one neighbour had a railway horn blaring, it was incredible and just what I needed.”

Joel has raised £1750 for Macmillan Cancer Support, beating his original target of £250.

Michaela Ryder, Macmillan’s fundraising manager, said: "Joel is an inspiration to us all, he managed to turn a disappointment into a positive.

"He shows us that we can all do something for charity during these difficult times, no matter how big or small."

Comprehensive information and support, including Macmillan’s latest guidance and advice on the impact of coronavirus on cancer care, is available on: www.macmillan.org.uk/coronavirus.