CITY of York Council will be carrying out essential roadworks on key routes in York from this month.

The roadworks will be carried out in Moor Lane, Wigginton Road and a section of the A1237.

All crews carrying out the works will be operating under strict social distancing guidance, due to the current Coronavirus restrictions.

All but essential maintenance have been paused during the outbreak of Covid-19.

The council has worked with trade unions and its supply chain to enable the authority to develop new ways of working during the pandemic.

This has ensured works on the highway can happen in a safe way for front line operatives and the public, whilst roads are quieter than normal.

The following works are being undertaken from this month, and include:

Moor Lane : initial works will take place on Tuesday April 28, between 6pm to 9pm, weather permitting. The will consist of removing all existing road studs in preparation for resurfacing works. The resurfacing works will take place on Sunday 3 May between 9.30am to 11am.

: initial works will take place on Tuesday April 28, between 6pm to 9pm, weather permitting. The will consist of removing all existing road studs in preparation for resurfacing works. The resurfacing works will take place on Sunday 3 May between 9.30am to 11am. A1237 – A59 roundabout to B1224 roundabout : initial works will take place on Tuesday April 28, between 7pm to 9pm, weather permitting. The will consist of removing all existing road studs in preparation for resurfacing works. The resurfacing works will take place on Sunday 3 May 2pm to 4.30pm.

: initial works will take place on Tuesday April 28, between 7pm to 9pm, weather permitting. The will consist of removing all existing road studs in preparation for resurfacing works. The resurfacing works will take place on Sunday 3 May 2pm to 4.30pm. Wigginton Road (section 1) – Railway line to A1237: The resurfacing works will take place on Sunday May 3 between 7am and 9am.

In order to carry out these works safely, the following measures will be in place:

The use of ‘stop and go’ traffic control boards will be necessary whilst works are taking place to manage lane closures, together with the use of a lead vehicle convoy system to guide traffic past the works at a safe and constant speed. This is to ensure that adequate health and safety is maintained for both local residents, the travelling public and the contractor.

Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about any access restrictions once the works are ongoing.

All on street parking in the working area and within close proximity to the works will be suspended at these times, although any specific access requirements may be arranged by speaking to the site traffic management operatives, who will co-ordinate with residents’ and businesses’ requirements around the ongoing construction operations. This will not affect access for residents or businesses and the road will be open as normal.

Bus services will be running as normal, and although there may be slight delays as a consequence of the works, this will be kept to a minimum.

Emergency services will be permitted through the works at all times.

For more details about roadworks in York, visit www.york.gov.uk/roadworks