A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is experiencing the biggest period of sales ever from its online shop as customers across the country turn to the internet.
Black Sheep Brewery , based in Masham, has seen an influx of nationwide orders, as drinkers adhere to the ‘stay at home’ advice from the government and explore new ways of buying beer.
Black Sheep has experienced an increase of more than 1500 per cent in online sales since pubs closed on March 23, compared to the same period last year.
Charlene Lyons, Chief Executive of Black Sheep Brewery, said: "Our team has worked incredibly hard to ensure we can meet these orders working to the strict health guidance and social distancing rules.
"We’re really pleased to offer a taste of Yorkshire to people across the country in this difficult time and we want to thank our loyal customers for supporting our business."
Black Sheep is ensuring strict social distancing and health guidelines are followed for each delivery as well as for its team preparing orders at the brewery.
The brewery is continuing to offer deliveries, within a 15-mile radius of its Visitor Centre at Masham.