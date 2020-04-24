POLICE have issued a lockdown warning after arresting a string of suspects in connection with alleged child abuse.

North Yorkshire Police said that during the past few weeks officers from the Online Abuse & Exploitation Team - supported by the Digital Forensics Unit – have conducted a series of operations resulting in six arrests for various alleged crimes.

These range from sexual activity with a child and sexual communications with a child, to offences related to the possession, distribution and creation of indecent images of children.

One arrest followed intelligence that a man from York had allegedly been engaging in sexual communications with a 12-year-old girl on messaging and video chat sites.

An operation was carried out on April 16 to arrest a suspect and seize digital devices for examination.

A 65-year-old man has been released on conditional bail and safeguarding measures have been put in place while the investigation continues.

Other police operations included:

On Tuesday, April 7, two men aged 21 and 20 were arrested in Norton, near Malton, on suspicion of sexual activity with an underage girl and taking, making and distributing indecent images of children.

Houses were searched and mobile phones and other devices were seized for examination.

Following questioning the men were released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

The alleged victim is receiving specialist support and safeguarding measures have been put in place.

On April 9, a 29-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested by the Online Abuse & Exploitation Team on suspicion of possessing idecent images of children and causing or inciting sexual activity with a child.

This action was taken on the back of information received from the National Crime Agency’s Child Exploitation Online Protection (CEOP) command regarding alleged criminal activity on a messaging site.

The man has been released on conditional bail while police inquiries continue.

Members of the team have also been involved in urgent safeguarding visits regarding two children, both aged under 12, who had made indecent images of themselves which they had posted online. They are receiving ongoing support to ensure they remain safe.

Detective Sergeant Steve Alderson, of the Online Abuse & Exploitation Team, said: “Child abusers might think they can get away with their sickening offending due to coronavirus social distancing rules, especially those targeting vulnerable young people who are currently spending even more time online.

“They would be greatly mistaken to believe this as our action across North Yorkshire and York in recent weeks has shown.

“If someone is involved in child abuse or child sexual exploitation offences, be it online or directly, they can expect a knock on the door from the police and they will be brought to justice.”

DS Alderson added: “We urge parents and carers to get up to speed about online safety and talk to young people about the dangers. There is a great deal of help and advice available to make this important task easier.

“We also urge victims not to suffer in silence. Please seek professional support from the police and our partner agencies. We are here to help you.”

To report suspected crimes involving indecent images of children and sexual exploitation contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.