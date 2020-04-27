CITY of York Council is to hold its first online meeting during the lockdown.
Senior councillors will hold an executive meeting by video link on May 7.
Planning and licensing meetings will also take place online.
Members of the public can register to speak at the meetings - which will be live-streamed on YouTube.
Parish councils across York already started holding meetings online earlier this month.
Janie Berry, director of governance at the council said the move to online meetings has taken considerable work.
Watch council meetings at youtube.com/user/cityofyorkcouncil.