A SPECIALIST cleaning firm in York hopes to grow its team when the Covid-19 lockdown eases.

2Venture Floorcare, which provides services including carpet, upholstery and hard floor cleaning infection control, had been planning to expand when the coronavirus outbreak struck.

The company, which was launched following the merger of two cleaning companies in 2017, is still operating, where possible, following government guidance.

It offers pressure washing services, using its own self-contained equipment, while its specialist decontamination and sanitisation cleaning service uses the most up-to-date methods of applying hospital grade sanitisers. It can take bookings, issue invoices and receive payment remotely online.

Owners Andy Hogarth and Adam Ferry had been running their own operations, but worked on a job together and never looked back.

Adam said they had since gone from strength to strength, with domestic and commercial clients including some of York’s top hotels, student accommodation, office blocks, children’s nurseries, estate agents and domestic houses.

“We are definitely hoping to expand after this,” said Adam. “There are so many different aspects to what we can do.”

He added: “All the big hotels put us on standby until this is done, then they want us to go to do deep cleans when this is over."

Adam praised The Press campaign for helping to highlight what businesses are offering during the lockdown in York. The duo are promoting the services they are still able to do through the Supporting Local Businesses campaign, which is providing free adverts to businesses.

To take advantage of the free advert offer, contact Nicola Haigh on Nicola.haigh@localiq.co.uk