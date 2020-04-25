A SENIOR councillor is calling for fines handed to cycle couriers in York city centre to be dropped.

The Press reported that cycle couriers delivering food and medicine have been fined £50 - almost a day's wages - after cycling on pedestrianised streets.

But the couriers say they were told traffic restrictions had been lifted - and the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain called for the fines to be cancelled.

City of York Council says the restrictions were not lifted - but the bollards to stop traffic entering the pedestrian areas were removed at the start of the lockdown.

Danny Myers, leader of the Labour group at the council, says the lack of clarity means the fines should be dropped.

And he has written to the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, Julia Mulligan, to ask for the penalties to be cancelled.

He said: “These key workers are carrying out important roles during the Covid-19 outbreak and it seems insensitive and unnecessary to punish them with fines without warning.

“Food courier workers have had their earnings dramatically reduced because of the current crisis and are naturally anxious about their future. To be handed fines whilst trying to earn a living through these times is not helpful."

He claimed that until last weekend, police thought the restrictions had been lifted too. And he has called for cycle couriers to be able to access pedestrian areas while the city is quiet during the lockdown.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell has also asked for the fines to be cancelled, writing to the council and North Yorkshire Police.

In the letter, she says: “Couriers in York are supporting this effort with the delivery of food to people who are shielding and are staying at home according to the Government advice.

“As part of this effort couriers have delivered groceries and hot meals to NHS workers, to some of the most vulnerable people in our community as well as prescriptions."

A spokesperson for the council said the restrictions on city centre streets - making them pedestrianised for most of the day - have never been lifted.

But they said the local authority is looking to "enhance" routes for cyclists, key workers and pedestrians.

They said: "Whilst food delivery couriers may be classed as essential services and key workers during the pandemic, this does not extend to a relaxation of traffic regulations for these services. Restrictions to stop motorists and cyclists from using pedestrianised areas in York are still in place as normal."

"Although, the city centre streets are currently very quiet, this does not mean that pedestrianised areas can be used by cyclists and other vehicles.

"North Yorkshire Police is not responsible for lifting or imposing these restrictions, this is a council matter, but if cyclists and drivers are breaching the restrictions police can enforce them."