THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen again.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 224 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area today (April 24), compared with 209 yesterday.
The number of confirmed cases in the York area passed 200 for the first time yesterday.
The North Yorkshire County Council area saw a bigger rise in the number, from 718 to 740, while the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw an increase from 412 to 429.
The figures show that the total number of confirmed coronaviruscases in the UK is 143,464, 105,225 of these in England.
There have been 19,506 Covid-19 related deaths, 17,372 of these in England.