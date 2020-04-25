YORK’S town crier has been crowned the city’s tourism champion for 2020.

Ben Fry was given the title at the York Tourism Awards 2020 on Thursday evening at a virtual celebration of the very best of York’s shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants and attractions.

The winners were announced during a live broadcast on Minster FM, compered by breakfast show hosts Ben and Laura Castle.

Visit York paid tribute to Ben Fry for his “hard work, promoting and supporting York’s tourism industry on radio, as the city’s town crier, hosting community events like the Christmas light switch-on and in York’s panto”.

Ben said the announcement was not in the script and had come as a complete surprise. He said his voluntary role as town crier meant he could freely support businesses and get involved with city events, adding that there would be lots of future opportunities “to make as much noise as possible” to help businesses through the coronavirus crisis.