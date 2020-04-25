GREENGROCERS, pubs and breweries are among the small businesses now delivering to customers to help them through the Covid-19 crisis.

The lockdown threatened the livelihoods of many operators when it was first announced, but forward-thinking businesses have adapted their services to be able to continue.

The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign was launched to encourage readers to shop locally where possible to boost the city’s economy. We are providing free adverts to family-run and independent businesses to help them promote their new offerings.

Among those who have taken up the advertisement support is Millie’s Greengrocers, which is busy delivering produce, including fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, local honey, eggs, flour and local chocolate to homes in York and the surrounding area.

The Bay Horse in Market Weighton has closed, but is offering takeaway Sunday lunches. Orders can only be made by telephoning 01430 876822.

Meanwhile, independent craft beer shop, Hop O’clock in York, is offering free local, contactless delivery, with customers able to email their orders to hopoclock@gmail.com

More than 150 businesses have so far joined The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign to highlight how they are adapting to get through the Covid-19 crisis.

The campaign has won the support of commercial sponsors Drax Group, Portakabin/ Shepherd Group, Barnitts in York, Langleys Solicitors, City of York Council, PAPI, Synergy Commercial Finance and York St John University.

