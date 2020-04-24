FIVE more patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of such fatalities to 96.

The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.

Two of the further five deaths were at York Hospital, taking the total number of deaths there to 58.

The three other deaths were at Scarborough, taking the total to 38 there.

There have been a further 76 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.

Nationally, a further 587 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 17,373.

Patients were aged between 40 and 102 years old. Thirty-four of the 587 patients, aged between 50 and 102 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.